BITSAT 2019: The Birla Institute of Technology has released the test city allotment list on the official website of BITSAT 2019. i.e. at bitsadmission.com. Candidates must note that the admit card will be available on the website from April 12, 2019 and they can download the same with the help of the instructions given below.

BITSAT 2019: Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani has opened the process for booking of slots and candidates who have filled up the application form for the upcoming BITSAT 2019 Exam can now book their slots through the official website of BITS Pilani. Candidates must note that the booking of slots can be done through their respective BISAT 2019 user accounts. candidates will have to log into the user portal with the credentials and select the slots.

Moreover, the BITSAT Admit Card 2019 will be released by the examination conducting authority on the official website soon. According to reports, the Admit Cards will be available for download from April 12 on the official website of BITS Pilani.

How to check BITSAT-2019 City Allotment List?

Go to the official website of BITSAT – bitsadmission.com.

On the homepage, click on the link to check city allotment

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, log in with the Application Number and password

The details of the allotted centre will appear on the screen of the computer

How to download the BITSAT 2019 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of BITSAT 2019 as mentioned above

Candidates need to find the link that indicates Download Admit Card

On clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a new page

Here, enter your registration number, click on submit and wait for the page to load

The BITSAT 2019 Admit Card or Hall Tickets will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the BITSAT Admit Card for future reference

