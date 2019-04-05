BITSAT 2019: Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani has opened the process for booking of slots and candidates who have filled up the application form for the upcoming BITSAT 2019 Exam can now book their slots through the official website of BITS Pilani. Candidates must note that the booking of slots can be done through their respective BISAT 2019 user accounts. candidates will have to log into the user portal with the credentials and select the slots.
Moreover, the BITSAT Admit Card 2019 will be released by the examination conducting authority on the official website soon. According to reports, the Admit Cards will be available for download from April 12 on the official website of BITS Pilani.
How to check BITSAT-2019 City Allotment List?
- Go to the official website of BITSAT – bitsadmission.com.
- On the homepage, click on the link to check city allotment
- Candidates will be directed to a new window
- Here, log in with the Application Number and password
- The details of the allotted centre will appear on the screen of the computer
How to download the BITSAT 2019 Admit Card?
- Visit the official website of BITSAT 2019 as mentioned above
- Candidates need to find the link that indicates Download Admit Card
- On clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a new page
- Here, enter your registration number, click on submit and wait for the page to load
- The BITSAT 2019 Admit Card or Hall Tickets will be displayed on the screen of your computer
- Download the same and take a print out of the BITSAT Admit Card for future reference
