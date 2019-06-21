BITSAT Result 2019: The BITSAT 2019 result for Iteration 1 has been declared for first-degree programmes admissions by the BITS Pilani. The exams were held in an online mode from May 16 to May 26, 2019. Those who had appeared for the BITSAT 2019 exams can check the BITSAT Result 2019 for Integrated-first degree programmes.

BITSAT Result 2019: BITS Pilani has announced the BITSAT 2019 result for Iteration 1 for first-degree programmes admissions. BITSAT 2019 exams were held in online mode from May 16 to May 26, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination BITSAT 2019 exams can now check the result the BITSAT Result 2019 for Integrated First Degree Programmes. The programmes’ results are now available on the official website of BITSAT.

Candidates can download their results after entering their application number and password.

BITSAT 2019 result for Iteration 1 of FD programme, BITS Pilani will release the admission list. The candidates will be selected for the admission. The list will comprise the names of candidates who have been offered programmes such as B.E, B. Pharm, M. Sc and M. Sc General studies.

The BITSAT is a conducting body which released the result in an online mode after considering the convenience of the candidates. The BITSAT Result 2019 is available in an offline mode. No candidate shall receive the result in a hardy copy.

BITSAT 2019 result: Steps to download result 2019

Step 1 : Visit the official website bitsadmission.com

: Visit the official website bitsadmission.com Step 2 : Click on the result link

: Click on the result link Step 3 : Select ‘ First Degree through PCM entry’ or

: Select ‘ First Degree through PCM entry’ or Step 4 : Select B. Pharm

: Select B. Pharm Step 5 : Enter the application number and password

: Enter the application number and password Step 6 : Click on the proceed

: Click on the proceed Step 7 : Result will appear on the screen

: Result will appear on the screen Step 8: Download the result. Take a printout of the result

In case of discrepancy, the candidate should report it to the exam conducting body. Admissions will be made on the basis of merit position and scores obtained in BITSAT 2019 exam.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App