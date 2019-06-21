BITSAT Result 2019: BITS Pilani has announced the BITSAT 2019 result for Iteration 1 for first-degree programmes admissions. BITSAT 2019 exams were held in online mode from May 16 to May 26, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination BITSAT 2019 exams can now check the result the BITSAT Result 2019 for Integrated First Degree Programmes. The programmes’ results are now available on the official website of BITSAT.
Candidates can download their results after entering their application number and password.
BITSAT 2019 result for Iteration 1 of FD programme, BITS Pilani will release the admission list. The candidates will be selected for the admission. The list will comprise the names of candidates who have been offered programmes such as B.E, B. Pharm, M. Sc and M. Sc General studies.
The BITSAT is a conducting body which released the result in an online mode after considering the convenience of the candidates. The BITSAT Result 2019 is available in an offline mode. No candidate shall receive the result in a hardy copy.
BITSAT 2019 result: Steps to download result 2019
- Step 1: Visit the official website bitsadmission.com
- Step 2: Click on the result link
- Step 3: Select ‘ First Degree through PCM entry’ or
- Step 4: Select B. Pharm
- Step 5: Enter the application number and password
- Step 6: Click on the proceed
- Step 7: Result will appear on the screen
- Step 8: Download the result. Take a printout of the result
In case of discrepancy, the candidate should report it to the exam conducting body. Admissions will be made on the basis of merit position and scores obtained in BITSAT 2019 exam.