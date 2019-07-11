BITSAT Result 2019: The BITSAT result 2019 will be released by The Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani on July 10, 2019. Those who had appeared for the examination can know their result through the official website BITSAT at bitsadmission.com.

The Iteration III for FD admissions results at Pilani Goa and Hyderabad campus has also been declared.

The BITSAT 2019 examination was conducted from May 16 to May 26, 2019, at various test centres across the nation and abroad. Interested candidates who had appeared for the examination can look at their result through these steps given below:

BITSAT Result 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Go to the official website of BITSAT at bitsadmission.com.

Step 2: Click on the first-degree announcement or BITSAT 2019 announcement link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will be opened where the candidates can check their result

Step 4: Fill it after entering their application number and password. Click on proceed.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the result for future need.

Candidates can also check their BITSAT result 2019 here and the cut off is here. The BIT SAT examination consists of four sections including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/ Biology, and English and Logical Reasoning. Admission of students will be based upon student’s merit position in the BITSAT score 2019.

The BITSAT 2019 is a computer-based test conducted in an online mode. The test is conducted to admit students for Integrated First Degree programs of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. Students who had appeared for BITSAT 2019 can also seek admissions at BITS Pilani Dubai campus.

