BMRC Recruitment 2019: The Bangalore metro rail corporation has invited the candidates to apply for the various posts of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation. The last date to apply for the various posts has been extended till May 6, 2019. Through this recruitment Drive, a total number of 220 vacancies will be filled for the various posts in Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation. The BMRC will fill the vacancies for the posts of Assistant Engineer, Executive Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer, Section engineer and many more. The candidate can apply online by visiting the official website of BMRC, bmrc.co.in

Steps to apply for BMRC recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BMRC, bmrc.co.in

Step 2: Click on the tab saying Carrer

Step 3: Candidate will be re-directed to a new page.

Step 4: Tap on the second notification which says Apply online.

Step 5: Fill the online application form.

Step 6: Take A print of the filled application form

Step 7: Now attach the required document with latest passport size photographs.

Step 8: Post the above mention documents to the given address-Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor, BMTC Complex, K.H.Road, Shanthinagar, Bangalore 560027

Eligibility Criteria for BMRC Recruitment 2019:

Education qualification: The Candidates applying for the examination Should possess a BE/ B.tech in Civil Engineering in order to get recruited in Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.

Nationality: The candidate can make sure before applying it online, that he/she should be a citizen of India.

Total Vacancy Details: 220

Assistant Engineer, Executive Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer, Section Engineer: 100 Posts

Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer, Asst. Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer ( Retired) 50 Posts

Chief Engineer / General Manager, Addl. Chief Engineer /Dy. Chief Engineer / Dy. General Manager, Manager (Arch) / Executive Engineer, Asst. Executive Engineer, Asst. Engineer / Asst. Manager (Arch) – 37 Posts

Manager/Assistant Manager – 6 Posts

Senior Consultant – 2 Posts

Graduate Engineer- 25 Posts

Pay Scale for BMRC Recruitment 2019:

The qualified candidates will get the basic remuneration as per their posts mentioned below:

Assistant Engineer- Rs50,000

Executive Engineer-Rs 80,000

Assistant Executive Engineer-Rs 65,000

Section Engineer-Rs 36,000

Chief Engineer/General Manager-Rs 1,65,000

Manager(arch)/Executive Engineer-Rs 85,000

Asst. Engineer/Asst.Manager(Arch)-Rs 50,000

