BMRC recruitment 2019: Eligible candidates are invited by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), for the posts of Graduate Civil Engineers. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on or before 22 April 2019. Candidates can get more updates by visiting the official website-bmrc.co.in/kannada.bmrc.co.in.

Freshers can also apply for the post.

Important Date:

• April 22, 2019 (4:00 pm): Last date to submitting the online application

Vacancy:

• 25 Posts- Graduate Engineer (Civil)

note: The number of vacancies given in this notification is provisional and may increase or decrease depending upon the actual need.

Educational qualification:

• BE / B.Tech in Civil Engineering

• Must have secured minimum 60% marks in Civil Engineering Degree and minimum 60 percentile in

GATE 2019

• Candidates must have a knowledge of Kannada Language

Age limitation (Maximum):

• 35 Years

Job Location:

• Bangalore

Salary:

•Rs.25,000/.

Selection procedure:

• The selection will be as per candidates merit, on the basis of Gate 2019 score.

• Shortlisted candidates will be called for verification of the original documents(DOB, Address proof) and Kannada test.

• The appointment of selected candidates will depend entirely upon the final verification of educational qualification, age, and verification of antecedent/character of the candidate.

• BMRCL reserves the right to conduct additional Written Examination/ Skill Test/Medical Test/

Document Verification.

Norms for Contractual Appointment:

• The incumbency of contract appointment will be initially for a period of 2 years.

• The contract of appointment may be terminated by either side by giving 3 months prior notice or by paying the contractual remuneration of three months instead of the notice period in case of emergency.

Procedure to apply:

Eligible candidates can apply for the post by submitting online applications and by sending a print out application form along with required documents to the postal address of the General Manager(HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited,

III Floor, BMTC Complex, K.H.Road, Shanthinagar, Bengaluru 560027

About Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited:

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is a joint venture of Government of India and Government of Karnataka which purpose to vehicle entrusted with the responsibility of implementation of Bangalore Metro Rail Project. This is the first metro rail project in India commissioned with 750V DC Third Rail on Standard Guage.

