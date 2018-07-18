Candidates aspiring to appear for Bank of Baroda probationary officer recruitment exam, can now download their admit card or call letter. Aspiring candidates who have applied for the BOB PO recruitment exam 2018 can visit the official site of the Bank of Baroda to download their admit card.

It is an essential thing for the candidates to download their admit cards to appear in the exam. According to an official notification, the Bank of Baroda PO exam 2018 will be held on July 28, 2018.

How to download the call letter or admit card for BOB PO

Open the official website of bankofbaroda.com

Keep your login registration and other personal details with you to log in to the website

After logging in, candidates will be able to see admit card or call letter notification flashing on the screen

Click on the link to get the admit card or call letter. Candidates can take the print out of the admit card or can also mail ids.

