Bank Of Baroda PO 2018 Result: The Bank Of Baroda (BOB) has released the results of Probationary Officer (PO) Examination on its official website. The organisation had conducted the BOB PO Mains 2018 examination on July 28, 2018, and candidates who have appeared for the examination this year can check the result on the official website – www.bankofbaroda.com.

Moreover, the candidates who have qualified in the Probationary Officers mains examination this will have to appear for the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) round to be conducted by the authority soon. Meanwhile, all the candidates who had appeared for the BOB PO recruitment exam 2018 can visit the official site of the Bank of Baroda, bankofbaroda.com and download their result.

Candidates can check the steps given here to download the Bank Of Baroda PO 2018 Result:

Log in to the official of Bank Of Baroda or BOB, bankofbaroda.com Search for the link that reads, “Bank Of Baroda PO 2018 Result” and click on it candidates will be directed to a different window Here, enter the requisite details such as you roll number and click on submit Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

