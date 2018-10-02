Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited by the Bank of Baroda for the post of IT professionals through an notification released on its official website. Candidates can check the same at bankofbaroda.com.

Only those applicants are eligible to apply for the below-mentioned posts who holds a degree in engineering or technology.

Name and number of vacancy:

Chief Executive Officer: 1

Technology Architect Lead: 1

Program Manager: 1

Infrastructure Lead: 1

Quality Assurance Engineer:1

Database Architect: 1

Quality Assurance Lead: 2

Business Analyst Lead: 2

Business Analyst: 5

Mobile Application Developer: 5

Candidates can check these steps to apply for the post of IT professional online:

Go to the official website of BOB – bankofbaroda.com

Search for the ‘Career’ link on the homepage and click on the same

Once again, candidates will be taken to a new window

Now click on the link that reads, ‘Career Opportunities’

The positions available will be displayed on the screen

Click on the application link and the application form will open

Fill in all the necessary details in the provided fields for the application form and click on submit

Take a print out of the application form for reference

To go to the official website of the Bank of Baroda: https://www.bankofbaroda.com/

