Bombay High Court recruitment 2019: Bombay high court invited applicants for Clerk Posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post by submitting the application form on the official website of Bombay High Court or click on the link @bombayhighcourt.nic.in to visit directly. Candidates must know that Bombay High Court has announced 64 vacancies for clerk post, and the last date to apply for the job is August 17, 2019.

Candidates who willing to apply for the post must note the age limit, candidates 18 to 38 years (Age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates). The Bombay high court clerk post online application will only be available on the official website of Bombay High Court and no other source, the application fee for Bombay High Court Clerk Recruitment 2019 – Rs. 100/-

Also Read: Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: 1539 Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Copyist, other posts lying vacant, apply online @ hc.ts.nic

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 August 2019

Last date for submission of online application: 17 August 2019

Bombay High Court Vacancy Details

Clerk – 64 Post

Educational Qualification

Clerk Post- Candidate must a degree in law from a recognized University and Government Commercial Certificate with 40 words per speed.

Salary Structure

Clerk Post-Rs. 19900 – 63200/-/- plus allowances as per the Rules

Follow the steps to apply for the Bombay High Court clerk post:

Step 1: Click on the link @bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Recruitment

Step 3: Click on the green color recruitment tab

Step 4: A new web page will appear consist of recruitment notification 2019

Step 5: Click on the link Apply Online

Step 6: Choose the option, Print Application

Step 7: Candidates must enter the credentials like Registration – ID, Date of Birth, Security Code

Step 8: Click on the Generate button

Step Candidates must download the application form or take a hard copy of it

Step 9: Before filling the form read the instruction carefully as it may lead to rejection of registration

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App