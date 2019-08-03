Bombay High Court recruitment 2019: Bombay High Court invited applicants for 204 vacancies for the Clerk and Peon post. Interested candidates can apply for the post @bombayhighcourt.nic.in, get the direct link here

Bombay High Court recruitment 2019: Bombay High Court today announced 204 vacancies for the Clerk and Peon post in Nagpur. Interested candidates can apply for the post by submitting the application form on the official website of Bombay High Court or click on the link @bombayhighcourt.nic.in to visit directly.

Interested candidates must know that from today i.e August 3, 2019, the online registration will begin and the last date to submit the online application is August 17, 2019. Total 204 has been announced by the Bombay High Court official, for Clerk group C post – 128 vacancies have been announced while for Peon group D – 76 vacancies.

Candidates with the age between 18 – 38 years can apply for the post applied for General category and candidates belongs to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class or SpecialBackward Class can apply for the post who are between 18 – 43 years of age (not more than 43 years). Within 15 (Fifteen) days from the date of publishing an advertisement in the newspaper the link will be activated till 15 days. The application fees of Rs.100/- should be paid online, by challan or at Maha e-Seva Kendra (CSC) only. The fees shall not be refunded in any case.

Pay Scale

Clerk – Rs. 19,900- Rs. 62,200/-

Peon – Rs. 15,000- Rs. 47,600/-

Eligibility Criteria for Clerk and Peon Posts

Eligibility for Clerk post: Candidates must hold a Bachelor Degree from recognized University. Preference will be given to Law Graduates. Must have passed Government Commercial Certificate Examination, or examination conducted by Government Board or I.T.I. for English Typing with speed of 40 w.p.m. Must possess Certificate about proficiency in operation of word processors in Windows and Linux in addition to M.S. Office, M.S. Word, Wordstar-7 and Open Office Org.

