Bombay High Court has released an official notification for inviting applications for the post of Law Clerk on contract basis on the establishment of the High Court of Bombay and its bench offices in Aurangabad and Nagpur. The candidates who are interested in the post can apply within a prescribed format on or before the last date i.e. October 1, 2019.

The candidates can also visit the official website- www.bombayhighcourt.nic.in for more details about the recruitment of Law Clerk.

Vacancy details for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2019:

Law Clerk– 52 Posts

Eligibility criteria to apply for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

The candidates who are fresh law graduates and passed the final LL.B. Qualified examination in the first attempt with at least 55% marks OR The candidates who are possessing a post-graduate degree in Law. The High Court may give the preference to the candidates holding a post-graduate degree in Law. The candidate should have knowledge of using Laptop/Computer and software related to the case laws.

Age Limit

The candidate should not be less than 21 years and more than 30 years, on the date of his recommendation by the Principal of concerned Law College, otherwise, his/her application will not be considered.

Process for submission of applications:

The candidate should be recommended by the Principals of any of the below-mentioned institutions.

1. National Law School, Bangalore

2. National Law School, Jodhpur

3. National Law School, Hyderabad

4. N.U.J.S. Law College, Calcutta

5. Government Law College, Churchgate, Mumbai

6. Symbiosis Law College, Pune

7. ILS Law College, Pune

8. University College of Law, Nagpur

9. Kare Law College, Margao, Goa

10. Yashwant Law College, Nanded

11. M.P. Law College, Aurangabad

12. V.M. Salgaonkar, Law College, Miramar, Panaji

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2019 Official Notification– Download PDF

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2019 Application Form– Download PDF

How to apply for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2019?

Eligible candidates can apply for the post within a prescribed format before October 1, 5 pm, along with all the essential documents to the address: Registrar (Personnel), High Court, Appellate Side, Bombay, 5th floor, New Mantralaya Building, G. T. Hospital Compound, Behind Ashoka Shopping Centre, Near Crowford Market, L.T. Marg, Mumbai- 400 001.

