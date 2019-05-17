BOSEM class 10 Result 2019: Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) class 10th Result 2019 to release tomorrow. Students can check result at bsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in soon after it releases. Check steps to download result and more details here.

BOSEM class 10 Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur will release it’s class 10 results tomorrow. The result will be declared via the official website on may 18,2019. Students who sat for the High School Leaving Certificate or Class 10 exam 2019 this year can check and download their results on the official websites, bsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in soon after it releases. The class 10th Board examination was conducted in the month of March from March 17 to April 4, 2019.

More than 35 thousand students appeared for the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) class 10 exam this year. Earlier there were speculations that the result will release today, but now the board has announced the date for Board exam result and the students can check the result by May 18, 2019.

The class 12th BOSEM result were declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) on 8 May for candidates of science, arts and commerce stream. Altogether around 28,649 students sat for the Higher Secondary examinations this year but only 21,151 passed the examination. The overall pass percentage this year for class 12th students was is 73.83%.

Students who have appeared for the exam can go through these simple steps to check results

Step 1: Check the official website of Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) at bsem.nic.in

Step 2: A new tab will open, click on Class 10 Result 2019 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the required details like the roll number, birth details and click on submit.

Step 4: Result will be in front of you

Step 5: It is suggested to take a printout for further reference.

