BPCL Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited for various posts. Candidates willing to apply for the same must submit their applications by November 26, 2018.

BPCL Recruitment 2018: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of various posts through its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official website of BPCL and read the full advertisement for the recruitment. As per reports, the vacant posts are General Workman-B Trainee, Chemist Trainee and Operator Trainee.

Moreover, the last date for submission of the application forms has been scheduled for November 26, 2018. Candidates can apply through the prescribed format. Meanwhile, candidates should note that they are required to submit the application forms as early as possible to avoid the heavy traffic on the official website on the closure of the application process.

Important Date of BPCL Recruitment 2018:

Application submission last date: November 26

BPCL Recruitment 2018 Vacancy Details: Name and number of posts

• Chemist Trainee: 13

• Operator Trainee: 12

• General Workman-B Chemical (Trainee): 63

• General Workman-B Mechanical (Trainee): 32

• General Workman-B Electrical (Trainee): 10

• General Workman-B Instrumentation (Trainee): 17

To go to the official website of BPCL directly and apply for the posts, click on this link: https://www.bharatpetroleum.com/

