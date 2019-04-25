BPPI Recruitment 2019: The Bureau of Pharma Public Sector Undertaking of India has released number of vacansies for the applicants willing to opt for the post of Executive, Senior Executive, Manager. Given below is the list of important details that each interested candidate needs to note before going for a walk-in-interview on April 26, 2019.

BPPI Jobs Notification: Applicants were invited for Executive, Senior Executive, Manager by the Bureau of Pharma Public Sector Undertaking of India. The interested aspirants can attend the walk-in-interview after applying for the post through the prescribed format on 26 April 2019 at BUREAU OF PHARMA PSUs OF INDIA (BPPI), E-1, 8th Floor, Videocon Tower, Jhandewalan Extn., New Delhi – 110055. Given below are the important details that every aspirant should note before going for a walk-in-interview tomorrow i.e. Friday.

Number posts released by BPPI for eligible candidates:

Executive (Accounts): 1 Post

Senior Executive (Accounts): 1 Post

Manager (Accounts): 1 Post

Age Limit:

Executive (Accounts) Post: 27 Years

Senior Executive (Accounts) Post: 30 years

Manager (Accounts) Post: 40 Years

ALSO READ: CGPSC Jobs Recruitment 2019: Apply before May 4 for 117 Librarian and Sports Officer Posts

Education qualification for the post of Executive, Senior Executive, Manager:

Executive (Accounts): B.Com. Candidates possesses M.Com./MBA (Finance) shall be given preference.

Senior Executive (Accounts): B.Com. Candidates possesses M.Com./MBA (Finance) shall be given preference

Manager (Accounts): CA/ICWA or CA (Inter)/ICWA (Inter)

About Bureau of Pharma Public Sector Undertaking of India: The Department of Pharmaceuticals was established in July 2008. Created in the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, the department aims to give greater focus and thrust on the development of pharmaceutical sector as well as regulate various complex issues related to pricing and availability of medicines at affordable prices, research & development, protection of intellectual property rights and international commitments related to pharmaceutical sector which required integration of work with other Ministries.

ALSO READ: RRB to release ALP Technician CBT 2 Revised Result 2019, ALP Aptitude Test Date 2019 soon @ www.rrbcdg.gov.in, details inside

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App