BPSC Recruitment 2018: The application process for the recruitment to the post of Assistant is all set to be closed by the Bihar Public Service Commission soon on its official website. Candidates are advised to complete the application process asap through the official website - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) which was supposed to close the application process for the recruitment to the post of Assistants tomorrow, i.e. on December 5, 2018 has extended the deadline for submission of the applications through the official website. The application process will now be closed through the official website of the Commission – bpsc.bih.nic.in on December 15, 2018. All the candidates who are interested to apply for the post but have not yet done are advised to complete the process soon.

According to reports, there are as many as 51 vacant posts which have been aimed to be filled up through this recruitment drive. Moreover, the candidates must note that they should fulfil all the eligibility conditions for being eligible to apply for the vacant positions at Bihar Public Service Commission.

Direct link to read the official Notification of BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2018: http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Important-Notice-08-2018-Re-opening-of-Online-Application-Invitation.pdf

How to check the notification for BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2018 and apply online?

Log in to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission – http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “Revised dates of Online Application for the post of Assistant, Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna. (Advt. 08/2018)” click on it

Candidates will be redirected to a pdf

Read the pdf carefully and thoroughly and download the same

Take a print out of the PDF if necessary for future reference

To go to the official website of BPSC directly and submit the application forms, click on this link: http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More