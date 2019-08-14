BPSC 63rd CCE Mains Result 2019: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC 63rd Mains Result 2019 on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates those who were waiting for the results can check the official website.

The BPSC 63rd main examination was conducted on January 12, 13, 15 and 17, 2019. There are 924 candidates qualified, who will appear in the Interview, out of total of 355 seats , 31 seats of Bihar Administrative Service, 6 of Bihar Police Service, 123 of Bihar Finance Service, 123 of Labour Enforcement Officer, 11 of Bihar Labour Service, 19 of Revenue Officer, three of Employment Officer, 9 seats of Bihar Kara Service, Bihar Nimbadhan, have been notified in this recruitment drive.

Steps To Check BPSC 63rd CCE Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official site of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) @ bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link which says “Results: 63rd Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination.”

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to the new page.

Step 4: The BPSC 63rd CCE Result 2019 PDF will be displayed.

Step 5: Seach the result by entering your Roll Number.

Step 6: Know your status of the selection process and prepare further.

Step 7: If you are a qualified candidate, then you need to attend the next round as per the schedule.

