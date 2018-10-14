BPSC 63rd Common Combined Competitive Exam 2018: The registration process for the 63rd Common Combined Competitive Exam 2018 will be opened from tomorrow. Candidates can log in to the website - bpsc.bih.nic.in and start applying online.

BPSC 63rd Common Combined Competitive Exam 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification regarding the opening of the registration process for the 63rd Common Combined Competitive Exam through its official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who are willing to appear for the examination can check the official website for the detailed notification. According to the latest updates, the online application process is all set to start tomorrow, i.e. on October 15th, 2018.

According to the latest reports, the Bihar Public Service Commission has scheduled the closure of the online registration process for November 6, 2018. Candidates are advised to register themselves as early as possible and not wait till the last date as there might be disruptions while filling up the application on the scheduled last date due to the huge traffic on the official website.

Age limit:

General category candidates who are between the age group of 21 and 37 years as on the last date for application submission are eligible to apply while the reserved category will be given age relaxation as per government norms.

Educational qualification:

Applicants must have a graduation or equivalent degree from a recognised University/Institution.

How to apply online for BPSC 63rd Common Combined Competitive exam 2018?

Log in to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Search for the link ‘apply online’ and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, register yourself with necessary details

Take a print out for future reference

Important dates to remember:

Online application begins on: October 15, 2018

Last date for online application submission: November 6, 2018

Last date for application forms to reach commission office: November 20, 2018

Application fees payment last date: October 31, 2018

Click on this link to read the official notification directly: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/63CCE-Main-Online-Applications.pdf

To go to the official website directly, click on this link: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/

