BPSC 63rd Common Combined Competitive Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 63rd Common Combined Competitive Exam will begin its online registration process from October 15, Monday, today, on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply online is November 6, 2018. BPSC is planning to fill 355 vacancies via 63rd Combined Competitive Examination 2018. BPSC will announce the examination date for BPSC 63rd CCE Mains 2018, later, however, the Commission released a Corrigendum as per which the Advertisement for the Written examination i.e. Mains has been revised against advertisement dated 5 October 2018 for the same.

Following are the simple steps to apply online for BPSC 63rd Common Combined Competitive exam 2018.

1. Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

2. Click on ‘apply online’

3. In the new window, register yourself with details as required

Important Note: It is mandatory to take out a print out for further use.

Selection procedure:

To be selected in the exam, the candidates are required to pass the written examination. Later, they will be called for the second round of interview.

Written test pattern: It will consist of one General Studies paper with 150 objective type questions of 1 mark each.

Age limit:

For general category candidates: The candidate should fall in the age bracket of 21 and 37 years.

Note: Reserved category will be given age relaxation as per government rules.

Educational qualification:

The candidate must be a 10+2 graduate from a recognised University or have an equivalent degree from a recognised University.

The last date for application forms to reach commission office is November 20, 2018 whereas the application fees can be submitted from October 15 till October 31, 2018.

About BPSC

The Bihar Public Service Commission was established on 1st April 1949 after its separation from the Commission for the States of Orissa and Madhya Pradesh, in accordance with sub-section of section 261 of the Government of India Act, 1935, as adapted. Its constitutional status was pronounced with the promulgation of Constitution of India on 26th January, 1950. It is a Constitutional Body under Article 315 of the Constitution of India. The first Chairman of the Bihar Public Service Commission was Shri Rajandhari Sinha.

(Source: Bihar Public Service Commission website)

