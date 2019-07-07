BPSC 63rd Mains Result: Bihar Public Service Commission or BPSC will release the result of the 63rd BPSC Main Examination on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the results here.

BPSC 63rd Mains Result: The Bihar Public Service Commission or BPSC will release the result of the 63rd BPSC Main Examination on its official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to reports, the results of BPSC 63rd Main examination is likely to be declared by the end of July. Candidates who have appeared in the Main examination are advised to check the official website on a frequent basis to avail the results.

According to reports, there are a total of 350 vacancies which will be filled by the shortlisted candidates who qualify the 63rd BPSC examination. Candidates shortlisted will be interviewed in the month of August. The final results will be declared by September.

How to check the BPSC 63rd Mains Result?

Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission or BPSC

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ BPSC 63rd Mains Result download “

“ The candidates will be taken to a pdf

Download the pdf and check the details on it

Here’s the direct link to download the BPSC 63rd Mains Result

Meanwhile, the authority has announced that the 64th BPSC Main Examination will be conducted from July 12 to July 16, 2019. Bihar PSC is likely to declare the results of 64th BPSC Main Examination by the end of 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App