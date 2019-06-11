BPSC 64th Civil Services combined: The main exam dates for 64th Combined competitive exam, have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Patna, as per the official notice. The examination will be held on 12, 13, 14 and 16, 2019 in one session. The session will start at 1 pm. The examination will conclude at 4 pm, according to the BPSC. The exams will be conducted in general Hindi of nature on Friday, June 12. It will be followed by a general exam paper I and paper II. The paper will be held on July 13 and 14.

BPSC 64th Civil Services combined: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Patna has released exam dates of the 64th Combined competitive exam, (Mains). The examination will be held on July 12, 13, 14 and 16, 2019. The exam will be conducted in one session. The session will begin at 1 pm and end at 4 pm, as per the BPSC. The exams will begin with general Hindi on Friday, June 12. It will be followed by a general exam paper I and paper II. The paper II will be held on 13 and 14 July.

The last exam will be of elective in nature which candidates will opt for while submitting the application form. The last exam will be held on July 16, Tuesday.

The hall tickets for the exam will be released one week before the exam date on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The candidates will have to download the same. The candidates are also required to bring a copy of the admit card for verification and identification.

Following are the documents that are required for further rounds of the exam.

The identity proof, two coloured pictures, e-admit card print out with image attached and signature to the exam hall, according to the notice.

The examination is being conducted for those who would qualify the BPSC civil services Mains preliminary exam.

A total of 1,395 vacancies advertised in 2018 for the recruitment.

About BPSC

The Bihar Public Service Commission came into existence from April 1, 1949 after its separation from the Commission, for the States of Orissa and Madhya Pradesh, according to with sub-section (1) of section 261 of the Government of India Act, 1935, as adapted. Its constitutional status was pronounced with the promulgation of Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. It is a constitutional body under Article 315 of the Constitution of India.

The BPSC initially began its functioning for the State of Bihar with its headquarters at Ranchi.

