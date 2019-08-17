BPSC 65th Combined Preliminary Examination Date 2019: The 65th Combined (Prelims) Competitive Examination is scheduled to be held on October 15, 2019, from 12.00 Noon to 2:00 PM by BPSC. The examination will contain two papers, Preliminary and Mains examination.

BPSC 65th Combined Preliminary Examination Date 2019: Bihar Public Service Commission BPSC has declared the announce the exam the 65th Combined (Prelims) Competitive Examination. As per the official notification, the 65th Combined (Prelims) Competitive Examination will be held on 15 October 2019 from 12.00 Noon to 2:00 PM.

Candidates those who are interested can visit the official notification by visiting the BPSC official website www.bpsc.nic.in. The 65th Combined (Prelims) Competitive Examination will consist of two papers, Preliminary and Mains examination.

Candidates those will qualify the prelims examination will be eligible for the main exams. The Mains examination will consist of 4 papers. After this, the successful candidates in the Mains exam will have to appear in the interview round.

The Prelims exam will take place in both Hindi and English Language. A total of 150 objective type Multiple Choice Questions will be asked and 2 hours will be given to candidates to solve the paper.

The online application process was started on July 4, 2019, and was accepted till 06 August 2019. In 2019, BPSC has notified more than 400 vacancies of Police Vice-Chancellor, Municipal Executive Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer etc.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) came into being from April 1, 1949, after its separation from the Commission for the States of Orissa and Madhya Pradesh. Recently the began its functioning for the State of Bihar with its headquarters at Ranchi. The State Government decided to shift the headquarters of the Commission from Ranchi to Patna and it was finally shifted to Patna on March 1, 1951.

