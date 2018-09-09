BPSE AE Prelims Admit Card 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer civil/mechanical (prelims) exam 2018 on its official website. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the same.

Moreover, according to the official notification on the website of BPSC, the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) Preliminary Competitive Examination is scheduled to be held on September 15th and 16th. Candidates appearing for the examination scheduled on the above-mentioned dates can now download their admit cards by following the instructions given in this article.

Steps to download BPSC Assistant Engineer prelims admit card 2018:

Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) – bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the fourth link that reads, “Admit Cards: For Assistant Engineer – Civil/Mechanical (Preliminary) Competitive Examination to be held on 15th-16th September, 2018”

Now, enter your roll number in the space provided and click submit

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take a coloured print out of the same for future use

As per further reports, there are 1,400 assistant engineer posts out of which 1,284 are for assistant engineer (civil), 110 assistant engineer mechanical and 6 posts of assistant engineer (civil) under the animal and fisheries resources department. This recruitment process is aimed to fill up these vacancies and candidates will be shortlisted for the same only on basis of his/her performance in this examination. If any further details are required, click on this link: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

