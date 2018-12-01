Bihar Public Service Commission has finally released the answer key booklet for the Preliminary paper of 30th Judicial Services. A huge number of candidates appeared for the examination that held offline. To make it easier for all the aspirants, the authorities published their answer keys on the official website i.e., bpsc.bih.nic.in. The candidates can easily download it from the website now and compare their answers.

Bihar Public Service Commission has finally released the answer key booklet for the Preliminary paper of 30th Judicial Services. A huge number of candidates appeared for the examination that held offline. To make it easier for all the aspirants, the authorities published their answer keys on the official website i.e., bpsc.bih.nic.in. The candidates can easily download it from the website now and compare their answers.

The preliminary examination for 30th judicial services was held on November 27 and November 28, 2018. To save you from the chaos, we have explained here the easiest way to download it.

Step 1. Visit the official website of BSPC i.e., bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2. Go to the homepage of the website and click on the link that says Judicial Service Examination.

Step 3. Now check it properly and download it.

If any candidate is willing to raise an objection regarding the answer key, they will have to fill the form available on the official website. The details that might be required are name, roll number and address along with the objection. The objection form is supposed to be sent through speed post and the candidate must write his name on the envelope. If there is no objection, the candidate can utilise the answer key in weighing their performance in the examination. The answers that the booklet contains will be the standard answers for questions on the basis on which the examiner will evaluate the paper. So, it can actually give an idea to the students of their real score.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More