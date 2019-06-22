BPSC Assistant Answer Key 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the main examination answer keys for Assistant recruitment on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check steps to download.

BPSC Assistant Answer Key 2019: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer keys of BPSC Assistant main exam 2019 on the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. All those who have appeared in the examination are advised to check the same by following the instructions given below.

BPSC had conducted the BPSC Assistant exam on June 15, 2019, for recruitment of fresh candidates at various centres across the state. Candidates must note that these are the provisional Answer Keys, the final answer keys will be released later. Candidates need to check the provisional answer keys and file objections if any within the stipulated time given by the Bihar Public Service Commission through the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

How to download BPSC Assistant Answer Key 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission as mentioned above – bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, search for the link that reads BPSC 2019 Hindi Answer Key and GK Answer Key and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a PDF file

Here, the BPSC 2019 Answer Key will be displayed

Download the BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2019 Answer Key and tally your answers

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission or BPSC and download the BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2019 Answer Key: bpsc.bih.nic.in.

