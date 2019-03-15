BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Result 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the results of the BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can now check the BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam result on the website by following the steps given below.

Candidates need to check the result pdf carefully the link to which has been given below. The pdf also contains the cut off marks and the roll number of BPSC AE Prelims qualified candidates for recruitment to the vacant posts under the Commission. BPSC has also published the Assistant Engineer Preliminary exam final answer key on its official website. Candidates can download the same and check if there is any mistake.

The Prelims mark sheet for the candidates will be issued by the commission and it will be uploaded on the official website. Moreover, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of BPAS for details regarding the upcoming Assistant Engineer Main examination.

Candidates need to follow these instructions to download the BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam result:

1. Log into the official website of BPSC as mentioned above

2. Now, search for the link that reads, “14-03-2019 Results: Assistant Engineer, Civil (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 04/2017)” and click on it

3. Candidates on clicking on the link will be taken to a new window

4. Here, check if your roll number exists on the pdf

5. Download the result pdf if necessary for future reference

Here are the candidates’roll number that has qualified in the BPSC AE Prelims Exam:

For more details regarding the exam results, candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Here’s the official link to download the result of Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam: http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Results-04-2017-AE-(Civil)-Pre-Exam.pdf

