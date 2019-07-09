BPSC assistant engineer civil main answer key 2019 released @ bpsc.bih.nic.in: The answer key of BPSC Assistant Engineer's Civil Mains Examination has been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

BPSC assistant engineer civil main answer key 2019 released @ bpsc.bih.nic.in: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key BPSC Assistant Engineer’s Civil Mains Examination. Candidates who appeared for the BPSC Assistant Engineer Civil Main exam can download the answer key from the official website of BPSC bpsc.bih.nic.in. The alternative website to check the result, onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in.

A total of 1,284 posts was notified through this recruitment, and the examination was conducted from March 27 to March 31, 2019. Candidates can raise objections on the official website from July 9, 2019, till July 2019. The objection form should be sent via Speed Post to the following address:

Secretary-cum-Exam Controller, Bihar Public Service Commission

Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

Patna – 800001

Candidates must note that the objection must reach the commission by 5 pm on the last date of submission, ie July 19 2019.

Steps to check BPSC assistant engineer civil main answer key 2019:

Step 1: Login the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in, onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: Answer key will be displayed in the PDF format.

Step 4: Download it and take a printout for the same for future reference.

Candidates those who have successfully cleared the Mains examination, have to appear for the document verification round and the dates of the document verification will be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more information.

