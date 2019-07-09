BPSC assistant engineer main exam answer key has been released on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer keys and raise objections through the BPSC official website until the date mentioned below.

BPSC assistant engineer main exam answer key 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission or BPSC has released the answer keys of BPSC Assistant Engineer Civil Main Exam on its official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in. According to reports, the answer keys are now available for download and candidates can check the steps to download the same from the website given below.

Candidates must note that they can raise objections or file objections against the answer keys through the online window which will be activated by the examination conducting authority from July 9, 2019. The BPSC assistant engineer civil main answer key 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had conducted the Mains exam for the post of assistant engineer (civil). Candidates who have appeared in the Mains exam are advised to follow the instructions given here.

How to check the BPSC assistant engineer main exam answer key 2019?

Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) as mentioned above – bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in

or On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Provisional Answer Key — Booklet Series A, B, C, D” General Hindi, General English, General Studies, General Engineering Science, Civil Engineering (Paper-V), Civil Engineering (Paper-VI)

On clicking on the link, a pdf will be displayed

Tally the answers to the answers attempted in the exam

Raise objections if necessary by clicking on the link available on the homepage that reads, “Important Notice: Invitation of objections to answers of Assistant Engineer, Civil Main (Written) Competitive Examination held on 27th~31st March, 2019. (Advt. No. 02/2017)”

Candidates must note that the link to raise objections will be available only till July 19, 2019 through the website of BPSC. The authority had conducted the recruitment examination for engineers from March 27 to 31, 2019 for 1,284 vacant positions. Meanwhile, the final answer key and results will be released soon, after the scrutiny of the objections received by the Commission.

