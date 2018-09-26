The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer keys for the candidates who appeared for the Assistant Engineer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The candidates are required to check their answer keys and can also submit their objections, in case they find any issues.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Answer key 2018: As per the latest notification released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) the candidates who appeared for the Assistant Engineer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, can check their answer keys on the official website http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/. The exams were held on September 15 and 16, 2018 on Tuesday. The answer keys have been released for General Paper (02/2017) and General Paper (03-04/2017).

In case, the candidates have an issue regarding their answer keys, they can register their objection in the objection available on the Commissions’ official website. However, the objection must be submitted to the BPSC office on or before October 3 till 5:00 pm.

Here are some easy steps to download answer keys for the BPSC Assistant Engineer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination

1. Go to the official BPSC website: bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Click on the Preliminary Answer Key link provided.

3. A PDF will open. Download it and check your answers.

The released answer key is provisional in nature. The final answer key will be prepared after all the objections received have been resolved.

Also Read: BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2018: Child Development Project Officer prelims results out @ bpsc.bih.nic.in, see how to check

The candidates can send their objection to the following address via speed post:

Combined Secretary-cum-Exam Controller

Bihar Public Service Commission

Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

Patna- 800001

Important-Notice-02-04-2017-Invitation-of-Objections

Also Read:BPSC PT Exam 2018: Last date for registration extended, now apply before August 30 @ bpsc.bih.nic.in

About Bihar Public Commission

The BPSC was established on April 1, 1949, after its separation from the Commission for the States of Orissa and Madhya Pradesh, in accordance with sub-section (1) of section 261 of the Government of India Act, 1935, as adapted. Its constitutional status was pronounced with the promulgation of Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. It is a Constitutional Body under Article 315 of the Constitution of India.

The State Government decided to shift the headquarters of the Commission from Ranchi to Patna and it was finally shifted to Patna on 1st March 1951. The Bihar Public Service Commission initially began its functioning for the State of Bihar with its headquarters at Ranchi.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More