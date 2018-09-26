BPSC Assistant Engineer Answer key 2018: As per the latest notification released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) the candidates who appeared for the Assistant Engineer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, can check their answer keys on the official website
In case, the candidates have an issue regarding their answer keys, they can register their objection in the objection available on the Commissions’ official website. However, the objection must be submitted to the BPSC office on or before October 3 till 5:00 pm.
Here are some easy steps to download answer keys for the BPSC Assistant Engineer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination
1. Go to the official BPSC website: bpsc.bih.nic.in.
2. Click on the Preliminary Answer Key link provided.
3. A PDF will open. Download it and check your answers.
The released answer key is provisional in nature. The final answer key will be prepared after all the objections received have been resolved.
The candidates can send their objection to the following address via speed post:
Combined Secretary-cum-Exam Controller
Bihar Public Service Commission
Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)
Patna- 800001
About Bihar Public Commission
The BPSC was established on April 1, 1949, after its separation from the Commission for the States of Orissa and Madhya Pradesh, in accordance with sub-section (1) of section 261 of the Government of India Act, 1935, as adapted. Its constitutional status was pronounced with the promulgation of Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. It is a Constitutional Body under Article 315 of the Constitution of India.
The State Government decided to shift the headquarters of the Commission from Ranchi to Patna and it was finally shifted to Patna on 1st March 1951. The Bihar Public Service Commission initially began its functioning for the State of Bihar with its headquarters at Ranchi.
