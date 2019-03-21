BPSC exam Answer keys 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission which has released the answer keys of the Assistant prelims exam on the official website @ bpsc.bih.nic.in has started inviting the objections for the same. The candidates can send their filed representation through speed post to the office of BPSC.

BPSC exam Answer keys 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started inviting the objections on the released answer keys for the Assistant prelims exam. In case of errors, the candidates can send the filed representation through speed post to the office of Combined Secretary-cum-Exam Controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road), Patna 800001. In case of errors, the interested candidates can raise the objections against any answer key. The raised objections should reach before April 1, 2019, 5:00 pm. The examination was conducted on March 17, 2019.

Official notice is mentioned on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Check out the official notification here

Details of the representation format

The raised objection should be filed in the given format. Check out the format on the official notice issued by BPSC. Students should mention the examination name and advertisement number on the envelope.

About BPSC

After the separation from the Commission for the States of Orissa and Madhya Pradesh, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on April 1, 1949 came into existence

BPSC began its functioning for the State of Bihar with its headquarters at Ranchi. Later, the state government decided to shift the headquarters of the Commission from Ranchi to Patna. Later, it was finally shifted to Patna on March 1, 1951. The first Chairman of the Bihar Public Service Commission was Shri Rajandhari Sinha.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (Conditions of Service) Regulations, 1960 was framed by the State of Bihar. It was formed in in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 318 of the Constitution of India. It was made in the suppression of the Regulation which was published in the Appointment Department’s notification no. A-2654 dated 31st March 1953.

The first secretary to the Commission was Shri Radha Krishna Choudhary.

The recruitment process is made by two methods:

Direct Recruitment– It is made primarily by way of conducting competitive examinations. The selection is duly made on the basis of either way of two recruitment process:

Main (Written) Examination and Interview of the examination who qualified the Preliminary Test mentioned under rules.

Written Examination and Interview.

Interview.

Promotion – It is granted to civil servants through the Departmental Promotion Committee (under the chairmanship of the Commission) constituted for the same. This is applied in accordance with the rules framed by the State Government.

