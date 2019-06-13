BPSC CDPO Mains Result 2019. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results of BPSC CDPO Main Exam 2019 on their official website @bpsc.bih.nic.in.The Main exam of BPSC CDPO was held on 19, 20, 21 and 23 January 2019 at various centres.

BPSC CDPO Mains Result 2019 @bpsc.bih.nic.in: The results of BPSC CDPO Main Exam 2019 has been released on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Students who have appeared in the examination can check their result on the official website @bpsc.bih.nic.in

The exam of BPSC CDPO was held on 19, 20, 21 and 23 January 2019 at various centres. Out of total students who have appeared for the exam 81 candidates have qualified in BPSC CDPO Main Exam 2019. This time the exam was held for 30 posts

As per the official notification, students those who have qualified the main exam will have to appear for the Interview round, which would take place on 2 July and 3 July 2019.

The notification of BPSC CDPO recruitment was issued in September 2017. The BPSC CDPO prelims exams were held on July 15, 2018, at 112 centres. Around 39364 candidates have appeared in the BPSC CDPO prelims exams out of which 424 candidates have qualified for BPSC CDPO Mains 2018.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) came into existence from April 1, 1949, after its separation from the Commission for the States of Orissa and Madhya Pradesh. BPSC initially began its functioning for the State of Bihar with its headquarters at Ranchi. The State Government decided to shift the headquarters of the Commission from Ranchi to Patna and it was finally shifted to Patna on March 1, 1951.

