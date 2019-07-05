BPSC CDPO Result 2019: The Child Development Project Officer Examination 2017 result has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can know their result through the official website.

BPSC CDPO Result 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the Child Development Project Officer Examination 2017 result on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can know their results through the official website. The examination was conducted on July 2 and 3, 2019. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Patna has announced the date of the 65th combined prelims examinations. The registration process for the examination will be started from July 10 to 24, 2019. The last date to pay the application fee is July 30, 2019.

BPSC CDPO recruitment results 2019 declared: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the merit list link

Step 3: A pdf file with name of candidates will appear.

Step 4: Download teh PDF. Take a print out for future use.

Combined examinations were conducted in various centres across the state of Bihar. The examination will be conducted in an objective format. It will be conducted on a computer-based testing format. The Mains examination will be conducted on July 12, 13, 14 and 16, 2019. The exams were conducted in one session starting from 1 pm and ending at 4 pm, according to the BPSC.

The exams will begin in general Hindi on Friday, June 12. It will be followed by a general exam paper I and paper II on 13 and July 14. The last exams of the elective subject will opted while submitting the application form. The last exam will be held on July 16.

A total of 39,364 candidates has been included in the prelims exam. Following this, 424 candidates for the main examination were declared successful. Candidates can keep an eye on Bihar Public Service Commission for further information on this.

