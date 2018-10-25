BPSC Civil Judge Exam 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission has postponed the Civil Judges recruitment exam 2018. Candidates can check the new dates for the same at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Civil Judge Exam 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released a notification regarding the postponement of the recruitment examination of Civil Judges on its official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the notification on the official website of BPSC, the Commission has decided to postpone the Bihar judicial services Exam to be conducted on November 25 and has re-scheduled the dates for conducting the examination. The notification was released by the Commission on the official website on October 23, 2018, which read, “The 30th Civil Judge Services examination scheduled to be held on November 25 has been rescheduled for November 27th and 28th, 2018”.

The notification also says that the details regarding the examination will be published through the official website of BPSC soon. Meanwhile, candidates who are going to appear for the examination are advised to keep checking the official website for further details regarding the examination. The application process for the examination was opened by the Commission through the website on September 11 and the last date for submission of the applications was scheduled for October 1, 2018. There are total 349 vacancies that include 175 for general category, 42 for OBC, 73 for EBC, 56 for SC and three for ST.

How to check BPSC Civil Judge Exam 2018 Dates?

Visit the website of BPSC – http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Click on the link that reads, “Important Notice: Date of 30th Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination rescheduled on 27.11.2018 and 28.11.2018. (Advt. No. 06/2018)”

Candidates will be directed to the PDF

Download the same and go through the details carefully

Candidates can read the detailed notification regarding the latest updates for the Civil Judges exam 2018 by clicking on this link: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Important-Notice-30th-BJSE-(Pre)-Exam-Resheduled.pdf

To Log into the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission and check for more details on various vacancies and examinations, click here: http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

