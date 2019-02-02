Bihar Civil Services result declared: Sushant Kumar Chanchal has secured the first rank with Amir Ahmad at the second position and Shreya Kashyap at third place. The mark sheet of the candidates who appeared in the examination will soon be released on the official website of the commission.

Bihar Civil Services result declared: The results for 60th, 61st and 62nd Common Competitive Exam have been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download their results on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 642 candidates have cleared the 60th, 61st and 62nd Common Combined Competitive Examination. The final result has been prepared on the basis of marks scored by candidates in the Main examination and the personal interview.

Around 1590 candidates appeared for the interview round out of the shortlisted 1650 candidates. The cut off marks for the written exam and final exam has also been released by the commission. For the unreserved category candidates, the cut off the mark was 501 and the final exam was 591.

The cut-off mark for the female category of the unserved category in the written exam was 494 and final exam was 584.

Direct link to download results 60th, 61st and 62nd Common Competitive Exam of the Bihar Public Service Commission

