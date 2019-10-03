BPSC CSE PT exam 2019 admit card: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for the BPSE CSE PT exam 2019. Check details.

BPSC CSE PT exam 2019 admit card to release next week, know how to download @ bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC CSE PT exam 2019 admit card: The Admit cards for the 65th Civil Services prelims examination 2019 admit cards have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). All the candidates who have applied for the examination can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the latest reports, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 65th civil services examination admit card will be issued by October 7, 2019. Approximately, 4 lakh candidates are going to appear for BPSE CSE PT Exam 2019 on October 15, 2019.

Steps to download BPSC civil services prelims admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying BPSC civil services admit card 2019 present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all the required information in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the BPSC 65th CSE PT 2019 examination admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the BPSC 65th CSE PT 2019 examination admit card and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

Check details BPSC CSE PT examination 2019:

Around 4 lakh candidates are going to appear for BPSC CSE PT examination 2019 and it is scheduled to be held on October 15, 2019. The exam will bhe conducted from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

About BPSC:

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) was founded on April 1, 1949, after getting apart from the Commission for the States of Orissa and Madhya Pradesh. The headquarters of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) was situated in Ranchi but after that, they were shifted to Patna on March 1, 1951.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App