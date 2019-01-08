BPSC Judicial Services Prelims Result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result of the Judicial Services Prelims Exam 2018 on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

BPSC Judicial Services Prelims Result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the result of Judicial Services Prelims Exam 2018 of the candidates who have appeared in the examination last year on the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download their respective result by logging into the website. According to the reports in a leading daily, the Commission has released the final answer key of the 30th Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary Competitive Examination.

The BPSC Judicial Services prelim was held from November 27 till 28, 2018 where 17610 candidates had appeared. Reports say that out of the total candidates who had appeared 1100 qualified for the Mains exam. Candidates can check the result by following the instructions given here.

Direct link to go to the official website of BPSC – http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/

How to download the Answer Key of the BPSC Judicial Services Prelims Exam 2018?

Visit the official website of BPSC – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Candidates will be taken to the homepage

Now, click on the link that reads, “Results: For 30th Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 06/2018)”

Candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download the pdf and check if your roll number exists on the page

Take a print out for reference if necessary in future

Candidates can directly download the result pdf by clicking on this link: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Results-30BJSE-(Pre).pdf

