BPSC PCS 2018: Bihar Public Service Commission Main examination will be held in one shift from now on, the Main examination is scheduled from January 12, 2019, to January 17, 2019. The duration of the Main examination will be for three hours from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The link for admit card generation will start on or before January 5, 2018. It is suggested that the aspirant keep a close check on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission for details regarding the main examination and the cutoff list.

BPSC PCS 2018: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to release the 64th Civil Services Prelims Exam 2018 answer keys on its official website soon. The exam BPSC PCS was conducted on December 16, 2018, it is adviced that the students check the official website regularly for updates regarding the examination. The answer keys will be published on the website- bpsc.bih.nic.in for this examination.

Talking about the BPSC PCS examination, here are some details:

1. The examination was held in one shift- 12:00 pm to 2 pm.

2. It was a multiple choice question paper with a total of 150 questions.

3. There was no negative marking

In the official notification issued by the BPSC the notification read as there are a total of 1465 vacant posts. The registration link was opened from August 3, 2018, to September 10, 2018. Moreover, several private institutes have released their unofficial answer keys that can give you an idea of how well you performed in the BPSC prelims.

