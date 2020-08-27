BPSC Polytechnic HOD Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of HOD of Civil/ Mechanical/ Electronics in polytechnic colleges. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment on the prescribed format as given below. Check the details, Application Form, and other important details here.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
HOD Civil Engineering: 37 posts
HOD Mechanical Engineering: 35 posts
Eligibility Criteria & Vacancies Details
- Educational Qualification: Ph.D. Degree in (Mechanical / Civil / Electronics) Engineering / Technology and First Class Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the (Mechanical / Civil / Electronics) Engineering / Technology with 12 years experience. or Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the (Mechanical / Civil / Electronics) Engineering / Technology with 15 years experience.
- Age Limit:
Minimum: 33 yrs.
Maximum: 65 yrs.
Age Relaxation: As per rules
BPSC Polytechnic HOD Recruitment: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|Online Application Start
|28th August 2020
|Last Date to Apply
|16th September 2020
|Last Date for Fee Payment
|21st September 2020
|Complete Form Last Date
|28th September 2020
|Form Receipt Last Date
|05th September 2020
|Admit Card
|Available Soon
Online Application Fee For BPSC Polytechnic HOD
The Application Fee for BPSC Polytechnic HOD category-wise is given below:
|S. No.
|Category
|Charges
|Fee Amount
|1.
|Gen/ OBC/ EWS/
|Application Fee
|₹ 100/-
|2.
|SC/ ST/ Female
|Application Fee
|₹ 25/-
BPSC Polytechnic HOD Application Form stands invalid only if:
- Providing wrong information in the BPSC Polytechnic HOD Application Form.
- Providing misleading information
- More than one application form is submitted by one candidate. Only one of the applications will be considered for the final submission.
