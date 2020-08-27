Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released notifications for recruitment against 111 vacancies for the posts of Head of department (HOD) in electronics engineering, civil engineering and mechanical engineering

BPSC Polytechnic HOD Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of HOD of Civil/ Mechanical/ Electronics in polytechnic colleges. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment on the prescribed format as given below. Check the details, Application Form, and other important details here.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

HOD Civil Engineering: 37 posts

HOD Mechanical Engineering: 35 posts

Eligibility Criteria & Vacancies Details

Educational Qualification: Ph.D. Degree in (Mechanical / Civil / Electronics) Engineering / Technology and First Class Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the (Mechanical / Civil / Electronics) Engineering / Technology with 12 years experience. or Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the (Mechanical / Civil / Electronics) Engineering / Technology with 15 years experience.

Ph.D. Degree in (Mechanical / Civil / Electronics) Engineering / Technology and First Class Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the (Mechanical / Civil / Electronics) Engineering / Technology with 12 years experience. Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the (Mechanical / Civil / Electronics) Engineering / Technology with 15 years experience. Age Limit:

Minimum: 33 yrs.

Maximum: 65 yrs.

Age Relaxation: As per rules

ALSO READ : UGC NET 2020 exam dates released @ ugcnet.nta.nic.in, NTA UGC NET June 2020 exam in September, check Official Notification

BPSC Polytechnic HOD Recruitment: Important Dates