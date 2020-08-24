BPSC Recruitment 2020, Bihar Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2020, bpsc.bih.nic.in: Bihar Public Service Commission Patna invites application to fill up 84 vacancies of Physics, Chemistry & Economics Lecturer (Professor) in Bihar Govt.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Patna, has invited to Online Application Form for the Lecturer Posts in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Department, Recruitment 2020 under Advertisement No. : -19/20/21-2020.

Those individual eligible aspirants are interested in this recruitment of Bihar State Government can read the notification thoroughly and fill the application Form of Govt. of Bihar.

Online Form and Exam Date

Registration Start Date 19 August 2020 Registration Last Date 07 September 2020 Online Fee Payment Last Date 11 September 2020 Online Form Submission Last Date 18 September 2020 Last date to receipt hard copy of form & Certificate 25 September 2020 Exam Date To be notified in due course Important Links Apply Online

Click Here Notification Pdf Advt 21/2020 | Advt 20/2020 | Advt 19/2020 Official Website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

PAY SCALE :

As per Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Patna, rules.

APPLICATION FEE :

General/ EWS /OBC Candidates – 750

SC/ST/ Bihar Domicile Candidates – 200

Payment Mode Payment will be – Net banking, Credit card/ Debit card Fee Mode only.

Eligibility Criteria :

Master Degree (Physics / Chemistry / Humanity Economics) with First Class Passed From any recognized university.

AGE LIMIT :

Minimum Age – 21 years

Maximum Age – 65 years

Age Relaxation – As per rules.

ALSO READ : SSC CPO 2019-20 Admit Card for Medical Exam released; download @ssc.nic.in

Process to apply:

All the Aspirants of Lecturer in Polytechnic Institute Recruitment 2020 are required to apply online through given website by the given easy following steps:

Registration by filled basic Information Fill Application Form as all Details required: Uploading Photograph & Signature, Fee Payment Preview Application status Submit

Candidates are advised to check the official notification PDF link given in the article for more details regarding the BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification.

ALSO READ : UGC Final Year Exams Guidelines 2020: SC likely to announce verdict on August 26