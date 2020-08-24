Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Patna, has invited to Online Application Form for the Lecturer Posts in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Department, Recruitment 2020 under Advertisement No. : -19/20/21-2020.
Those individual eligible aspirants are interested in this recruitment of Bihar State Government can read the notification thoroughly and fill the application Form of Govt. of Bihar.
|Online Form and Exam Date
|Registration Start Date
|19 August 2020
|Registration Last Date
|07 September 2020
|Online Fee Payment Last Date
|11 September 2020
|Online Form Submission Last Date
|18 September 2020
|Last date to receipt hard copy of form & Certificate
|25 September 2020
|Exam Date
|To be notified in due course
|Important Links
|Apply Online
|Click Here
|Notification Pdf
|Advt 21/2020 | Advt 20/2020 | Advt 19/2020
|Official Website
|www.bpsc.bih.nic.in
PAY SCALE :
As per Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Patna, rules.
APPLICATION FEE :
- General/ EWS /OBC Candidates – 750
- SC/ST/ Bihar Domicile Candidates – 200
- Payment Mode Payment will be – Net banking, Credit card/ Debit card Fee Mode only.
Eligibility Criteria :
Master Degree (Physics / Chemistry / Humanity Economics) with First Class Passed From any recognized university.
AGE LIMIT :
Minimum Age – 21 years
Maximum Age – 65 years
Age Relaxation – As per rules.
Process to apply:
All the Aspirants of Lecturer in Polytechnic Institute Recruitment 2020 are required to apply online through given website by the given easy following steps:
- Registration by filled basic Information
- Fill Application Form as all Details required: Uploading Photograph & Signature, Fee Payment
- Preview Application status
- Submit
Candidates are advised to check the official notification PDF link given in the article for more details regarding the BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification.
