The result of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Prelims 2018 is likely to be published soon on the official website. The prelims were conducted on December 16, 2018 at various centres in the state. The BPSC release the recruitment notification to fill a total number of 1,456 seats.

According to the BPSC notification, the BPSC has a total number of 1,456 seats. The number of the candidates who had appeared in the BPSC Mains exam 2018 were 15 to 20 times to that of the vacancies.

Number of vacancies

The recruitment notification is out for 1465 seats. This is more than any of the previous years.

Expected cut-off

The mentioned seats can be increased including the requirements of the various departments under the advertisement. Henceforth, if the number of seats increases, the expected cut-off of the BPSC Prelims will be redParametersr.

Parameteres will depend on BPSC cut off

1. Vacancies available

2. Candidates appeared in the BPSC Prelims Exam 2018

3. Difficulty level of the BPSC Prelims Question Paper

Exam pattern

The Bihar Prelims Question paper was average.

The exam paper was divided into four to five questions. These questions were difficult to find in the standard books.

The cut off will not be affected by because the majority of the candidates don’t know the answer to those questions.

Maximum number of questions from the world geography and Bihar’s physical features are expected. However, the questions from in-depth knowledge were missing.

About BPSC

The BPSC prelims followed the examination pattern of the previous years. After analysing this factor, possibly the cut-off will remain low.

