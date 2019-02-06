Bihar Public Service Commission conducted the 64th Civil Service Examination last December 16, 2018. The test was organised between 12.00 pm to 2.00 pm at 808 exam centres across 35 districts of the Bihar State. According to the data, approximately 5 lakhs candidates sat for the examination. The result for the same is now expected to release soon on the official website. Here are the deets.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to declare the result of 64th PCS Prelims Exam 2018 on the official website that is bpsc.bih.nic. While the authorities have already released the answer key for Bihar Civil PCS Prelims earlier on December 27, 2018, the result is still awaited. The candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results should keep a regular check on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission.

The aspirants who sat for the examination will be able to check the results at www.bpsc.bih.nic by following these 6 steps:

1. Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission

2. Go on the home page and locate the 64th BPSC Prelims Result in latest updates date wise.

3. Now a new window will appear which will showcase a list of events.

4. You can enter the credentials asked now and submit it by clicking on the button.

5. The result will appear in front of you.

6. Take a screenshot or get a print out of it for further use.

The candidates should note that the admit card for the BPSC Civil Service Main Exam Admit Card 2019 will soon release in the month of February or March. A regular check should be kept in order to not miss any important date. The aspirants are advised to visit the official website regularly.

