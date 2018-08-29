BPSC PT Exam 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission has again extended the last date for 64th Combined Competitive Preliminary examination 2018. Now, candidates can apply for various posts till August 30, 2018 @ bpsc.bih.nic.in. So far, admit cards haven't been released by the BPSC.

BPSC PT Exam 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission has invited applications for 64th Combined Competitive Preliminary examination 2018. Interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website of BPSC @ bpsc.bih.nic.in. In a relief for candidates willing to appear for the examination, the Bihar Public Service Commission has extended date for BPSC PT examination. Now, interested candidates can register till August 30, 2018. However, the final dates and admit cards for examination have not been announced by the BPSC till yet.

Earlier, the last date for registration was August 20. According to the required qualification, the candidates must be a degree holder from a recognised university. The minimum age to successfully apply for the examination is 20 years. The selected candidates will get salary Rs 9,300-34,800/- + Grade Pay Rs. 5400/-, 4800/-, 4200/-, for various posts under BPSC Recruitment 2018.

According to a notification released by the BPSC, candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Interview. The BPSC had revised vacancies from 1,181 to 1,395 for various posts under Bihar State Government which includes:

571 posts for Revenue Officer

223 posts for Supply Inspector

122 posts for Block Welfare Officer

75 posts for Block Minority Welfare Officer

53 posts for Labour Enforcement Officer

40 posts for Bihar Police Service

133 posts for Block Panchayat Officer

7 post for Municipal Executive Officer

171 posts for several others

