BPSC Recruitment 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant through its official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. All the candidates who are interested to apply for the same are advised to download the notification from the official website of BPSC and go through the details on it before applying for the post online. According to the updates in the notification online, the application process has already begun on BPSC’s official website and the last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled by the Commission for November 30, 2018.

How to download the official advertisement for the BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission – bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Important Notice, Advertisement and Instructions for filling Online Application for the post of Assistant, BPSC, Patna. (Advt. No. 08/2018)”

Candidates will be directed to a PDF

Download the same and go through the details carefully

Take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

How to apply for BPSC Recruitment 2018?

Visit the application portal of Bihar Public Service Commission – onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Search for the Online Registration Option on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different window

Fill in all the necessary details and click submit

Now, a user id and password will be generated in your official e-mail

Login to the user portal with the credentials

Click on Apply Online tab

Fill the application form and make fee payment

Submit the application form and take a print out of the same for future reference

To log in directly to the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission and apply online, click on this link: http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

