BPSC recruitment 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result for the recruitment exam conducted previously for the post of assistant engineer. Preliminary results are out for both Civil and Mechanical branches. The exam was previously conducted on September 16, 2018, where approximately 9,252 candidates appeared in the exam for Mechanical Engineer vacancies and 2,68 candidates appeared in the exam for Civil Engineer vacancies.

Candidates appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. The result for agriculture services has also been announced by the BPSC. A total of 5,702 candidates have qualified the exam by attaining minimum cut-off and will now be appearing for the Mains exam.

BPSC engineer cut-off marks:

• Unreserved – 93

• Unreserved(Female) – 80

• SC – 85

• BC – 90

• EBC- 87

BPSC agriculture services cut-off marks:

• Unreserved: 78

• Unreserved( Female) – 46

• SC- 63

• SC(Female)- 63

• ST- 71

• ST(Female)- 71

• EBC- 71

• EBC( Femle)- 71

• BC- 75

• BC(Female)- 75

• BCL- 75

• Disabled (VI)-46

• Disabled(DD)- 55

• Disabled(OH)-55

• Disabled(MD)-55

•Grandchild of Ex-freedom fighter-63

How to check the result:

• Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

• The homepage will appear, click on the link assistant engineer, civil (Preliminary)

• The current page will be redirected to a new page

• A PDF will open, search your respective roll number

NOTE: Candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will have to appear for the Mains exam. Those who clear all the levels of recruitment will be eligible for the job.

