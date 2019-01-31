BPSC Recruitment 2019: The result for the preliminary recruitment exam for the assistant engineer has been announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website, bpsc.nic.in. A total of 10,106 candidates have qualified the examination.

BPSC Recruitment 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result for the preliminary recruitment exam for the assistant engineer at its official website, bpsc.nic.in. A total of candidates, 10,106 candidates have qualified the examination. A cut off list has also been released by the BPSC for the mains exam. This will be the second leg of the recruitment round. The qualifiers who belongs to unreserved category has a cut-off of 66 marks. While female candidates (unreserved) and SC category candidates is 47. On the other hand, for ST, EBC, BC and PwD category is 54, 48, 56, and 47 marks respectively.

BPSC assistant engineer Prelims result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Results: assistant engineer, civil preliminary competitive exam’, on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will be displayed, follow it

Step 4: Result will appear in a PDF form

Step 5: Search for your roll number.

Step 6: Take out a print out for future use.

The mains examination is expected to be in last week of March 2019. According to the official release, the candidates will submit the application form for the mains exam separately. The process will begin shortly.

About BPSC

The Bihar Public Service Commission came into existence from 1st April 1949. It was separated from the Commission for the States of Orissa and Madhya Pradesh, according to the sub-section (1) of section 261 of the Government of India Act, 1935, as adapted.

The constitutional status with the promulgation of the Constitution of India was declared on 26th January, 1950. It is considered as a Constitutional Body under Article 315 of the Constitution of India.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More