BPSC Recruitment 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued notifications to recruit 1177 Assistant Engineers. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post on or before 2 April 2019. The submission process will be conducted Online.

website Link:

http://bpsc.bih.nic.in

Important Dates:

– March 19, 2019: Commencement of submission of online application

– April 2, 2019: Last date for submission of application

Vaccency Details:

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – 33 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil)- 144 Posts

Education Qualification:

– For the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), a candidate must be holding a Diploma in Electrical Engineering from AICETE recognised Organisations.

– For the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil)a candidate must be holding a Diploma in Civil Engineering from AICETE recognised Organisations.

Age Limitation:

– 1 to 37 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

Procedure to Apply:

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the online. After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application to —

“The Joint Secretary -Co-Examination Controller, 15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Patna – 800001”

Candidates are requested to visit the official website, for further information. Before submitting the documents candidates are required to check it.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is a body created by the Constitution of India to select applicants for civil service jobs in the Indian state of Bihar according to the merits of the applicants. Candidates are required to fill their documents carefully before submitting it.

