BPSC recruitment 2019: As per the official notification released by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) applications are out for 1284 vacant posts of assistant engineer. Candidates are suggested to check the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission for more information on the vacancy details. The official website of Bihar Public Service Commission is bps.bih.nic.in.

The application process for Bihar Public Service Commission Assistant engineers started on February 7, 2019, and is going to end on February 14. The last date to pay the application fee is February 22, 2019.

Assistant Engineers Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) important dates:

Online Registration portal open: 07-02-2019

Online Registration last date: 14-02-2019

Payment of Fee begins from 18-02-2019

Payment of Fee last date: 22-02-2019

Beginning Date to Apply Online: 19-02-2019

Last date for Applying Online: 28-02-2019

To apply for the post of assistant engineer candidates must hold a diploma or degree in civil engineering from a recognized institute. The game of the aspirant must be a minimum of 21 years and maximum in general for men is 37 and in women 40 years. For the SC/ST and OBC men and women its 40 years. To apply for the posts candidates have to pay Rs 750 for every general candidate and rs 200 for every SC/ST and OBC candidate. For more query aspirants can check the official notification for the same here.

