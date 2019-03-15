BPSC Recruitment 2019: The mains examination dates for assistant engineer in mechanical and civil (Mains) exam has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Commission has also announced the results for an assistant engineer in mechanical and civil (Prelims) examination.

BPSC Recruitment 2019: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the examination dates for assistant engineer in mechanical and civil (Mains) exam on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission has also announced the results for an assistant engineer in mechanical and civil (Prelims) examination. A total of 1,188 candidates qualified for the prelims examination. The qualified candidates will be selected for the Mains examination. The examination took place on September 16, 2018. Along with the results for the assistant engineer post, BPSC has also released the final answer key for the general paper. These papers can be downloaded from the official website.

BPSC Examination details:

The exam will be conducted on March 27, 2019. The first sitting will be conducted in General Hindi (Objective). While the second sitting will be in General English (Objective)

Moreover, the assistant director exam for Bihar agriculture services written the examination for agriculture engineering and plant protection and horticulture examination was conducted between December 8 and 10, 2017. The recruitment notification was released in the year 2014.

Steps to download BPSC Merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, the links for the results will be displayed on the notice board section

Step 3: Click on the relevant link to check your roll number in the merit list

Step 4: Click on the answer key link to check the answer key

How to check individual marks

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the left panel, click on the ‘Marks sheet’ section

Step 3: Choose the name of your examination identifying it by the advertisement number

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click submit.

Step 6: Your marks sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the form. Take the print out.

However, the mark sheets of the examination have not been uploaded yet. But it will be uploaded very soon.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More