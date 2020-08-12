Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of lecturer in electrical engineering on its official website. The online registration process began on August 7, 2020.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that online applications are open for the recruitment of 119 posts of lecturer in electrical engineering on its website. The online application process began on 7 August and candidates can apply by 4 September. The last date to pay the application fee is 28 August.

Applicants should hold a B.E/ B.Tech/ B.s/ B.sc (Engg.) in electrical engineering/ technology with first class or equivalent. The minimum age limit is 21 years as on 1 August 2020. There is no upper age limit for the post. The selection of candidates will be based on weightage in academic performance and research work, evaluation of work Knowledge and Teaching skill through written Test (objective), interview and for lecturer engaged on a contract basis.

The objective test consisting of 80 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will test the applicants’ knowledge in the Engineering/Technology stream. The syllabus of Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE) will be applicable. The total duration of the exam is two hours.

Also Read: BSEB 10th, 12th Results 2020 declared: Steps to check and download marksheet

Also Read: UPSC NDA & NA 2020 Exam (1 & 2) Admit Card released: Know exam date, exam details and admit card rules here

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website – onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down and under the list of advertisement and post, click on apply now next to Lecturer, Electrical Engineering

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter all the details

Step 5: submit the registration form.

Candidates who will be selected for the posts will be getting a starting salary of Rs 56,100. Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. ST/ST/PWD and female applicants will have to pay Rs 200.

Also Read: CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2020 date, time: Odisha Board class 12th result tomorrow at 12:30 on orissaresults.nic.in