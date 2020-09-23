Admit Card of the exam for the ranks of Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail/Assistant Superintendent Jail (ex-serviceman) in the Bihar Police has been uploaded by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on their official website, know how to download the admit card here.

The registrations for the exam were held online. The Combined Mains Examination will be held in the written mode for the purpose of picking out candidates to fill 2,213 vacancies in the Bihar Police. The exam is planned to be conducted on October 11 this year.

Follow the given steps to download the BPSSC SI Exam 2020 Admit Card:

Go to the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in. Select the ‘Notice: Download Admit Card of Main examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police.’ link on the homepage. Fill in the required details and submit. The BPSSC SI Exam 2020 Admit Card will appear on the screen. It should be downloaded and printed as a copy of it will be needed at the exam centre alongside an identity proof.

Exam Mode

The Mains exam will consist of 2 parts, with 200 marks in both, to be completed within 2 hours each. The first part’s subject will be Hindi while the second part will have General Studies, General Science, Geography of India, Indian History, Mathematics, and a Mental Ability Test. The minimum percentage required to pass differs for each category.

Selection

Should two or more candidates of the same category get the exact same marks, then they will be ranked in the merit list according to their birth date.

The percentage needed to clear the Mains exam for aspirants of SC, ST or women category will be 32%, 34% for those part of Extremely Backward Classes, 36.5% for the ones belonging to Backward Classes, while General category candidates need to achieve 40% to pass.

