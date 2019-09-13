BPSSC SI Recruitment Result 2019: Candidates who appeared in the Bihar Police Excise Sub Inspector recruitment exam can now check or download the result as it has been officially declared by the Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC).

Candidates must know that, that the exam was organised on August 25 and those who cleared the General Hindi exams are the ones who can assess for General studies exam in the second shift. Candidates are advised to take the hard copy of the result as it can be used in the document verification process. BPSSC officials also announced document verification notification of 438 successful candidates of Main Examination of Steno ASI.

Follow the steps to check the SI Recruitment Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Subject

Step 3: Clik on the generated link, Results: Main Exam for the post of Excise Sub Inspector with Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept. Govt. of Bihar

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: The result will appear ion the PDF form

Step 6: Press CTRL+ F and enter the roll number

Step 7: Candidates are advised to download the result or take a hard copy of it

Bihar legislative assembly in 2016 created a body called Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) to organize the exam and to select the candidates for ‘C’ staff government job. Candidates having any trouble regarding the result can mail E-Mail: bpssc-bih@nic.in.

